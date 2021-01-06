Distribution of house site pattas to poor to continue till January 20: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The distribution of house site pattasto the poor has been extended to January 20. Till date, 39 per cent of house site pattas were distributed across the state. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, at a review meeting on the Spandana programme held on Tuesday, said house site patta distribution was completed in 9,668 YSR Jagananna colonies out of around 17,000 colonies, and the rest should be completed at the earliest.

The Chief Minister directed the district collectors to ensure that pending cases related to house sites distribution are resolved as soon as possible and said the cases, which were booked with malicious intention, should be resolved expeditiously.

“Governance is at its peak in the State as the State government has promised to allot house sites within 90 days to eligible beneficiaries, who apply afresh, and this was displayed in Village/Ward Secretariats as well. The government promised to resolve the applications seeking ration card and pension in 10 days, Aarogyasri cards in 20 days, and housing applications in 90 days,’’ the Chief Minister said and asked the collectors to ensure that the formalities are completed in the stipulated time.

Every eligible beneficiary should get a house site, the Chief Minister said, adding that the applications should be examined carefully and pattas should be distributed in the fixed timeline. “Basic infrastructure facilities such as roads, electricity, and drinking water should be provided at the Jagananna colonies. Other social infrastructure facilities such as schools, Anganwadis, parks, village, ward secretariats, and village clinics should come up depending on the area of the layouts,’’ he said and directed the officials to prepare SOP regarding the same.

Jagan said YSR Jagananna colonies should have a pleasant atmosphere, roads should be built in an innovative way, elevation should be good and street lights should be set up. “Precautions should be taken while constructing colonies to ensure they turn out to be beautiful dwelling areas, not slums,’’ he said.With regard to other facilities at the layouts, the Chief Minister wanted sophisticated bus stops to be set up at every colony. The entrance of colonies should also be built in an innovative way, he said.

“Saplings should be planted in a definite pattern in the colonies. Focus should be laid on providing facilities like underground drainage from now itself,’’ the Chief Minister said and wanted the officials to take suggestions from beneficiaries before January 20. With respect to other issues, Jagan said the tenders for road repair works at an estimated cost of Rs 560 crore will be finalised by January 10. “The focus is being laid on repair of roads throughout the year as they were damaged due to heavy rains. Repairs should be done on a war footing from January 10,’’ he said. The government is planning to repair roads across the State at an estimated cost of Rs 2,000 crore and steps to get loans in for the same have been initiated, Jagan said.

Construction of MPFCs

Half-an-acre to one acre of land is required near RBKs for multiple facilities (MPFCs), which include facilities such as warehouses, cold storages, drying platform, collection centre, primary processing, assaying and procurement equipment. Identification of lands should be completed by January 31. Five cents of land is required at the centre of the village for setting up Janatha Bazaars, he said. MPFCs would be set up near RBKs and mobilisation of financial resources for about Rs 10,235 crore will also be completed for the same. District collectors should ensure insurance is paid to tenant farmers by April, he said.