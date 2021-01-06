STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Police foil BJP yatra to Ramatheertham; arrest party president Somu, several other leaders

Tension prevailed at Ramatheertham when the police tried to prevent BJP president Somu Veerraju from going to the temple. 

Published: 06th January 2021 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Police take BJP MLC PVN Madhav into custody at Ramatheertham in Vizanagaram district.

Police take BJP MLC PVN Madhav into custody at Ramatheertham in Vizanagaram district. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM/VIZIANAGARAM: The police foiled the ‘Ramatheertham Dharma Yatra’  planned by the BJP-Jana Sena combine to protest against desecration of Ram idol at Sri Kodandarama temple atop Bodikonda at Ramatheertham in Vizianagaram district.

Tension prevailed at Ramatheertham when the police tried to prevent BJP president Somu Veerraju from going to the temple. 

In the melee, Somu fell down. Speaking to mediapersons, Somu Veerraju said when YSRC MP Vijayasai Reddy and TDP president N Chanrababu Naidu were given permission to visit Ramatheertham, how can they deny permission to the BJP leaders. 

ALSO READ | TDP demands CBI probe into recent attacks on temples in Andhra Pradesh

“We will not rest till we bring down Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. If the Chief Minister has any commitment to the people, he should prevent attacks on temples,” he demanded. 

Meanwhile, the police surrounded Veerraju and shifted him to Vizianagaram. Earlier, the police imposed Section 30 and Section 144 at Ramatheertham. 

The police also kept several BJP and Jana Sena leaders under house arrest in Vizag and Vizianagaram. A large contingent of police personnel was deployed at Nellimarla and Ramatheertham. Check posts were set up on the outskirts of Nellimarla and in Vizianagaram to prevent the entry of BJP and JSP activists from other areas.

Despite imposition of  Section 30 and Section 144, BJP MLC Madhav managed to reach Ramatheertham, where he along with BJP leaders staged a dharna. Police arrested the BJP MLC and other workers and shifted them to Gurla police station.

ALSO READ | Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy sees 'hand of politicians' in recent temple attacks in Andhra

In Vizag, the city police cordoned off the BJP office at Lawsons Bay Colony and prevented BJP leaders Kamineni Srinivas and CM Ramesh from going out from their houses. 

Kamineni said though they said they were ready to cooperate with the police, they were not allowed to go to the party office. He said the police do not have the right to stop them from visiting the party office. Former BJP MLA P Vishnu Kumar Raju was also detained by the police at his house.

Nellimarla BJP in-charge Nadikuditi Eswara Rao was kept under house arrest from Monday night itself. Similarly, police also prevented Vizianagaram JSP in-charge Palavalasa Yasasvi from going to Ramathertham. BJP and JSP activists picked up an argument with the police for not allowing them to go to Ramateertham. Several BJP and JSP leaders of Srikakulam were  kept under house arrest.

BJP calls for protest

BJP state leaders called for a State-wide protests on Wednesday. The protests are likely to continue until the party members are allowed to enter the temple. In a statement, BJP State general secretary S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy said the party will stage protests in front of district collectorates. 

‘BJP leaders should be allowed to inspect temple’

In a statement on Tuesday, BJP State general secretary S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy said the party has decided to stage protests in front of all district collectorates with a demand that the party leaders be allowed ‘unconditionally’ to inspect the temple where the idol of Lord Ram was vandalised. 

​“Why are only BJP leaders being detained when YSRCP and TDP leaders can visit the temple? So, we will voice our dissent against the YSRC government’s attitude through demonstrations across the state,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramatheertham Dharma Yatra Ramatheertham YSRC Andhra Pradesh BJP Andhra Pradesh Temple Attack
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their ongoing protest against new farm laws at Rewari in Haryana. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC to hear pleas against new agri laws, issues related to farmers' protest on January 11
Members of Women Democratic Front take part in a rally to condemn rape incidents. (Representational Photo | AP)
50-year-old woman gang-raped, murdered in UP's Badaun, priest booked
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp