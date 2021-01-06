By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government has announced Sankranti holidays for schools from January 12 to 17. Generally, schools are given Sankranti holidays for three days.

“Initially, we decided to give Sankranti holidays from January 12 to 14. However, these three days are followed by weekend with just one Friday in between. So we declared holidays for schools from January 12 to 17,” Commissioner of School Education China Veerabhadrudu told The New Indian Express.

“We have reduced the syllabus in view of delay in reopening of schools due to Covid-19. Classes are held on all Saturdays to make up for the lost time,” he said.