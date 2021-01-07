AK Goswami sworn in as Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Justice Arup Kumar Goswami was sworn in as the Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday.

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan administered the oath of office to Justice Goswami at a ceremony held at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram.

Justice Goswami was the Chief Justice of Sikkim High Court prior to his appointment as CJ of AP HC, in place of Justice JK Maheshwari, who was shifted to Sikkim.

Later, Governor Harichandan and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy felicitated Justice Goswami. The State ministers, HC judges, MPs, MLAs and MLCs attended the oath-taking ceremony.