Andhra Pradesh govt will launch registration of house sites after clearing legal hurdles: Botcha

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal administration and urban development (MAUD) Minister Botcha Satyanarayana exuded confidence that the State government would soon launch the registration of house sites being given to the poor after clearing the legal hurdles.

He also appealed to the people not to be dejected if their names were not in the list of beneficiaries for the houses and asked them to apply at ward/village secretariats so that the application would be processed within 90 days.

Speaking at a programme organised for distribution of house documents in Pedakurapadu constituency in Guntur district on Wednesday, the minister said that the YSRC government was not only giving lands to the beneficiaries but was also building houses with all amenities.

While the TDP government had not purchased even one square yard of land for housing for the poor project, the YSRC government purchased large chunks of lands to roll out one of the biggest housing projects, the minister claimed.

The minister alleged that the housing projects taken up during TDP regime were only to help the aides of Naidu. “When it was difficult to find land in and around Amaravati, our government procured it by spending lakhs of rupees per acre. Unable to digest the fact that our government is ensuring that welfare reaches the last mile, the TDP leaders created hurdles in the distribution of house sites,” he said.