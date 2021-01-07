STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh govt will launch registration of house sites after clearing legal hurdles: Botcha

The minister alleged that the housing projects taken up during TDP regime were only to help the aides of Naidu.

Published: 07th January 2021 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal administration and urban development (MAUD) Minister Botcha Satyanarayana exuded confidence that the State government would soon launch the registration of house sites being given to the poor after clearing the legal hurdles.

He also appealed to the people not to be dejected if their names were not in the list of beneficiaries for the houses and asked them to apply at ward/village secretariats so that the application would be processed within 90 days.

Speaking at a programme organised for distribution of house documents in Pedakurapadu constituency in Guntur district on Wednesday, the minister said that the YSRC government was not only giving lands to the beneficiaries but was also building houses with all amenities.

While the TDP government had not purchased even one square yard of land for housing for the poor project, the YSRC government purchased large chunks of lands to roll out one of the biggest housing projects, the minister claimed.  

The minister alleged that the housing projects taken up during TDP regime were only to help the aides of Naidu. “When it was difficult to find land in and around Amaravati, our government procured it by spending lakhs of rupees per acre. Unable to digest the fact that our government is ensuring that welfare reaches the last mile, the TDP leaders created hurdles in the distribution of house sites,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TDP Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking after dedicating the Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline, through video conference on Tuesday | Express
Over 4 lakh houses in Karnataka to get natural gas in eight years thanks to new pipeline
For representational purposes
Toxic gas leak in Odisha's Rourkela Steel Plant: Four workers dead
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp