Andhra Pradesh Press Academy inks pact with SPMVV

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With an objective to impart skills to journalists, the Andhra Pradesh Press Academy has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV), Tirupati, said Press Academy chairman Devireddy Srinath.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Srinath underscored the need for journalists to enhance their skills and said universities should design syllabus accordingly. He said the academy has tied up with various universities across the State to impart skills to journalists by providing fee exemption for those joining journalism courses.

Steps are also being taken to conduct training classes, seminars and workshops with the support of the universities, he said. SPMVV registrar DM Mamatha and Press Academy secretary M Bal Gangadhar Tilak were also present.