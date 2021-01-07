STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh temple attacks probe points to political angle: Sources

Call records of suspects in desecration cases show links to politicians; DGP says it’s premature to jump to any conclusions as probe into attacks on temples is still underway.

Published: 07th January 2021 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 10:42 AM

Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang

Andhra Pradesh DGP D Gautam Sawang (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Police are understood to have achieved some progress in the probe into attacks on temples in the state by tracing the mobile phone calls made by some of the suspects to some politicians.

Highly-placed sources said the investigators, after questioning some of the suspects in the temple attack cases, had analysed their call records during which they found that calls were made to some politicians. 

When contacted, Director General of Police D Gautam Sawang, however, said it was too early to comment on a possible political conspiracy behind the spate of attacks on temples.

ALSO READ | Opposition trying to portray Andhra Pradesh government as 'anti-Hindu': MLA Ambati Rambabu

Explaining what steps are being taken to protect temples, he said that for the first time in the country, the AP Police has taken up a massive exercise of geo-tagging 50,000 temples in the State as part of a security audit. The police came up with the initiative as the issue (attacks on temples) is linked to public sentiments, the DGP explained.

It is also learnt that there is disquiet among police officials after a few political leaders from the Opposition parties cast aspersions on them, citing their religious affiliations. Sources told TNIE that such comments by responsible leaders could demoralise the force and also dent public confidence in the department. It is understood that the police, in the future, may book leaders for hate speech if they make inflammatory comments.

ALSO READ | Andhra Pradesh government to rebuild temples razed down during TDP regime 

Asked about the Ramatheertham incident, the DGP, who is in Tirupati for the AP Police Duty Meet, replied that the police had already installed 16 CCTV cameras at the main temple. A new electricity connection has been given to the temple located on a hillock.

In the process of security audit, four CCTV cameras were to be installed at the temple. Before the installation of CCTVs, the idol of Srirama was vandalised. “We suspect the hand of some locals behind the attack,” the DGP said.

Pressed further, he reasoned that a pattern could be seen in the attacks with the possible motive of creating communal unrest. “The government directed us to speed up the probe as it involves religious sentiments of people,’’ he said. 

The department is planning to bring temples run by private people also under the purview of the security audit to strengthen surveillance. On denial of permission for the ‘Chalo Ramateertham’ call given by BJP, Sawang said if permitted it might have created a law and order problem due to gathering of about 15,000 people at the temple.

