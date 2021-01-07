Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Minister P Anil reviews LARR works 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar held a meeting in Vijayawda to review the progress of Polavaram Irrigation Project.

The minister is learnt to have directed the officials to expedite the land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement (LARR) works so that the civil construction could be completed as per the targeted schedule.

Anil Kumar took stock of the status of R and R colonies being built for project displaced families (PDFs).

The government aims to rehabilitate 17,860 PDFs by May this year. Recently, the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) has directed the state to ensure the completion of R and R works before the next flood season. The authority told the officials to postpone civil works if necessary as completion of civil works without rehabilitation of PDFs would ‘create havoc’. The government has set a target to complete all the civil works by December this year.