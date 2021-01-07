Andhra Pradesh government to rebuild temples razed down during TDP regime 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Amid criticism over the spate of attacks on temples, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay the foundation stone for reconstruction of four temples in the city on January 8.

Seethammavari Padalu, Dakshina Mukha Anjaneya Swamy temple, Rahu Ketu temple and Venugopala temple were among the dozens of temples demolished by the previous government for taking up construction of Kanaka Durga flyover and making arrangements for Krishna Pushkarams.

The Chief Minister will lay the foundation stone for construction of these four temples at 11.01 am on Friday. In the first phase, the government will spend Rs 1.79 crore on reconstruction of temples.

At least nine temples have been identified for reconstruction. On the same day, Jagan will also launch Rs 70 crore development works of Kanaka Durga temple on Indrakeeladri.

ALSO READ | Opposition trying to portray Andhra Pradesh government as 'anti-Hindu': MLA Ambati Rambabu

Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, who held a review meeting with officials on Wednesday, said 44 old and new temples were razed down during the TDP regime in the name of arrangements for Krishna Pushkarams.

The temples which were demolished and which could not be rebuilt at the same place due development works taken up on those lands, will be constructed at alternative locations, he said.

“Officials have been instructed to expedite the process for reconstruction of the demolished temples. The State government is committed to protecting Hindu temples and sentiments of people,” he said.

Plan to reconstruct 40 temples

Apart from the demolished temples in Vijayawada, the government has also decided to reconstruct 40 temples in 13 districts of the State