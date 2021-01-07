STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh's COVID positivity rate at 7.3 per cent after 1.21 crore tests

According to an updated media bulletin released by the State Command Control Centre, over 51,000 samples were tested in the state in the 24 hours ending Wednesday 9 am. 

Published: 07th January 2021 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after reporting over 377 cases of coronavirus, Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday saw its aggregate grow by 289 infections as all districts recorded below 50 positives each. As recoveries surpassed the new cases, active caseload fell below 3,000, again.      

According to an updated media bulletin released by the State Command Control Centre, over 51,000 samples were tested in the state in the 24 hours ending Wednesday 9 am. 

The overall infection positivity rate slid to 7.30 per cent after 1.21 crore sample tests for the virus so far turned out a total of 8,83,876 confirmed cases.

While the daily increase in cases in four districts was less than 10 each (with the lowest of just two in Prakasam), Guntur recorded the highest number of new infections of 42, followed by 40 each in Chittoor and Visakhapatnam, the bulletin said. 

The combined tally of new positives in the four Rayalaseema districts was under 75. The overall recoveries climbed to 87 lakh with the addition of 428 in the 24 hours. The death of three more persons due to Covid took the overall toll to 7,125. One casualty each was reported from Krishna, Prakasam and Vizag. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh COVID 19 Andhra COVID cases
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking after dedicating the Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline, through video conference on Tuesday | Express
Over 4 lakh houses in Karnataka to get natural gas in eight years thanks to new pipeline
For representational purposes
Toxic gas leak in Odisha's Rourkela Steel Plant: Four workers dead
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp