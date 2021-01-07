Andhra Pradesh's COVID positivity rate at 7.3 per cent after 1.21 crore tests

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after reporting over 377 cases of coronavirus, Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday saw its aggregate grow by 289 infections as all districts recorded below 50 positives each. As recoveries surpassed the new cases, active caseload fell below 3,000, again.

According to an updated media bulletin released by the State Command Control Centre, over 51,000 samples were tested in the state in the 24 hours ending Wednesday 9 am.

The overall infection positivity rate slid to 7.30 per cent after 1.21 crore sample tests for the virus so far turned out a total of 8,83,876 confirmed cases.

While the daily increase in cases in four districts was less than 10 each (with the lowest of just two in Prakasam), Guntur recorded the highest number of new infections of 42, followed by 40 each in Chittoor and Visakhapatnam, the bulletin said.

The combined tally of new positives in the four Rayalaseema districts was under 75. The overall recoveries climbed to 87 lakh with the addition of 428 in the 24 hours. The death of three more persons due to Covid took the overall toll to 7,125. One casualty each was reported from Krishna, Prakasam and Vizag.