APSRTC to run ladies specials from Vijayawada to Hyderabad

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To ensure hassle-free journey for women passengers travelling longer destinations, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation has decided to run exclusive super luxury bus services between Hyderabad and Vijayawada.

According to RTC officials, in the last few years, the women passenger occupancy ratio has been increasing steadily in the RTC buses, especially with several young women from Vijayawada doing jobs in Hyderabad. Keeping this in view, the Corporation has decided to run super luxury bus services between both the cities.

As per the schedule, a super luxury bus service will depart from Hyderabad at 11:58 pm to Vijayawada every Friday starting from January 8. Similarly, another super luxury bus service will depart from Vijayawada at 10:20 pm to Hyderabad every Sunday.