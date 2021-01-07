Four dead, one injured after car rams into lorry in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Four people died and one grievously injured in a ghastly road mishap at Martur in Prakasam district in the small hours of Thursday.



A group of five people were returning to Eluru from Tirumala in a car when the driver of the vehicle lost control and rammed into a lorry parked on the roadside from behind. The impact of the collision was such that the entire car got stuck to the truck. Four of the five passengers in the car died on the spot.



On being alerted of the road mishap, police rushed to the spot and after much effort removed the bodies from the wreckage. The injured person was rushed to the Government general hospital in Guntur, where his condition was reported to be serious.



According to police, the victims were identified as Paravathaneni Venkata Vijaya Lakshmi, R Kanaka Mahalakshmi, B Satyanarayana from Eluru in West Godavari district and U Chinnababu of Kukatpally in Hyderabad. The injured was identified as Sandeep.

Two of the four victims were reported to be advocates. Police registered a case and are investigating