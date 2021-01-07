Inter 1st year classes after Sankranti, admission process to begin today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Classes for Intermediate first-year students will commence from January 18, and the admission process will start from Thursday.

The move came after the Andhra Pradesh High Court ordered the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) to conduct offline admissions for the 2020-21 academic year.

The BIE had earlier decided to go for online admission procedure, but some students challenged the same in the court.

While the sale of applications will begin from January 7, the last date to apply is January 17. The cost of application fee has been kept at Rs 200 for candidates of the general category, and Rs 100 for those in the SC/ST/physically handicapped category.

School principals will make provisional admissions based on the Internet mark memos. The provisional admissions will be confirmed after production of the original SSC pass certificates and transfer certificates issued by school authorities.

Original SSC pass certificates, caste certificates and others will be returned to the candidates immediately after verification. Students who have paid their fees online need not pay again.

The reservation of seats has been fixed at 15 per cent for SCs, 6 per cent for STs, 29 per cent for BCs, 3 per cent for physically handicapped, and 5 and 3 per cent for those under NCC and sports, and ex-servicemen quotas; 33 per cent of the seats will be reserved for girls.