STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Inter 1st year classes after Sankranti, admission process to begin today

The move came after the Andhra Pradesh High Court ordered the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) to conduct offline admissions for the 2020-21 academic year.

Published: 07th January 2021 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Classes for Intermediate first-year students will commence from January 18, and the admission process will start from Thursday. 

The move came after the Andhra Pradesh High Court ordered the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) to conduct offline admissions for the 2020-21 academic year.

The BIE had earlier decided to go for online admission procedure, but some students challenged the same in the court.

While the sale of applications will begin from January 7, the last date to apply is January 17. The cost of application fee has been kept at Rs 200 for candidates of the general category, and Rs 100 for those in the SC/ST/physically handicapped category. 

School principals will make provisional admissions based on the Internet mark memos. The provisional admissions will be confirmed after production of the original SSC pass certificates and transfer certificates issued by school authorities.

Original SSC pass certificates, caste certificates and others will be returned to the candidates immediately after verification.  Students who have paid their fees online need not pay again. 

The reservation of seats has been fixed at 15 per cent for SCs, 6 per cent for STs, 29 per cent for BCs, 3 per cent for physically handicapped, and 5 and 3 per cent for those under NCC and sports, and ex-servicemen quotas; 33 per cent of the seats will be reserved for girls. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking after dedicating the Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline, through video conference on Tuesday | Express
Over 4 lakh houses in Karnataka to get natural gas in eight years thanks to new pipeline
For representational purposes
Toxic gas leak in Odisha's Rourkela Steel Plant: Four workers dead
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp