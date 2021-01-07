Opposition trying to portray Andhra Pradesh government as 'anti-Hindu': MLA Ambati Rambabu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Affirming that governance is above religion, YSRC MLA Ambati Rambabu has lambasted the opposition TDP leaders for trying to portray the government as anti-Hindu.

The Opposition party members are vandalising temples for political gains, he alleged and appealed to the people not to fall for their trap.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, he said governance is above any religion and the State government is only trying to change the lives of the poor through better welfare activities, not their religion.

Rambabu criticised Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu for using religion to increase the vote-bank and said that Naidu has been acting out of frustration.

He stated that Naidu was behaving like a savior of the Hindu religion, but in reality, he has no respect towards any religion other than his caste. He questioned Naidu why did he place Buddha’s picture in his office despite being a Hindu, while Amaravati represents Amaralingeswara Swamy. He said that the same Chandrababu Naidu, during his rule, had demolished 40 temples overnight, tried to sell Amaralingeswara temple lands and even offered prayers in temples by wearing shoes, showing no respect in God.

He stated that Naidu has been encouraging temple attacks only to save his party from diminishing and said that God will not forgive him for doing “temple politics”. “There are many castes and religions in our country and in AP, where all are living together with peace and harmony. Jagan and his father YS Rajashekara Reddy are Christians by birth and it does not come in the way of good governance,’’ the MLA asserted.