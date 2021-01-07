Six arrested for spreading false news in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Police arrested six persons, including representatives of media houses, for spreading and telecasting false news claiming that the idols on the arch of Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Singarayakonda were vandalised.

Stating that all security measures were taken at temples, Additional SP (Admin) B Ravichandra said that the Singarayakonda police have arrested the six persons for spreading false news on social media and television channels. They were booked under various sections of IPC and also under Section 16 of Cable Network Act.

Police registered a case based on the complaint filed by temple EO Bairagi stating that the idols of Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy and Goddess were built with cement on the arch about 20 years ago and they have fallen down due to corrosion. However, news reports were telecast that some unknown persons have vandalised the idols.

Ravichandra said in the wake of recent incidents taking place in temples across the State, the district police have tightened security at temples and prayer halls.