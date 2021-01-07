Support of cement companies sought for Andhra Pradesh government's housing programme

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Principal Secretary (Housing) Ajay Jain has sought cooperation of cement companies in the successful completion of the housing programme being taken up by the state government.

Conducting a meeting with representatives of cement companies here on Wednesday, Jain appealed to them to deliver cement in housing layouts as per the norms.

The government proposed to construct 15.60 lakh houses in the first phase and 70 lakh metric tonnes of cement is required the same.

Cement companies association member M Ravinder Kumar Reddy extended support to the government and urged it to release the payment without delay.