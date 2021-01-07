Support of cement companies sought for Andhra Pradesh government's housing programme
Conducting a meeting with representatives of cement companies in Vijayawada on Wednesday, Jain appealed to them to deliver cement in housing layouts as per the norms.
Published: 07th January 2021 07:47 AM | Last Updated: 07th January 2021 07:47 AM | A+A A-
VIJAYAWADA: Principal Secretary (Housing) Ajay Jain has sought cooperation of cement companies in the successful completion of the housing programme being taken up by the state government.
Conducting a meeting with representatives of cement companies here on Wednesday, Jain appealed to them to deliver cement in housing layouts as per the norms.
The government proposed to construct 15.60 lakh houses in the first phase and 70 lakh metric tonnes of cement is required the same.
Cement companies association member M Ravinder Kumar Reddy extended support to the government and urged it to release the payment without delay.