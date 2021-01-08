Andhra reports only one casualty, 295 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as the coronavirus tally rose by 295 cases, Andhra Pradesh reported only one casualty, from Krishna district, in the 24 hours ending Thursday 9.00 am. In the same period, 368 patients were released from hospitals and home quarantine after their recovery, bringing down the active cases to 2,822.

According to an updated media bulletin released by the State Command Control Centre, over 59,410 samples were tested in the state in the 24 hours. The overall infection positivity rate slid to 7.27 per cent after over 1.21 crore sample tests for the virus so far turned out a total of 8,84,171 confirmed cases.

While the daily increase in cases in two districts was less than 10 each (with the lowest of just four in Vizianagaram), Krishna recorded the highest number of new infections of 45, followed by 39 in Chittoor, 35 in Guntur and 32 in Visakhapatnam, the bulletin said.

East Godavari with a total 1,23,877 cases continues to top the list of overall cases followed by West Godavari district (94,008), Chittoor (86,486), Guntur (75,009) and Anantapur (67,453) cases. The combined tally of new positives in the four Rayalaseema districts was 90 while the three north Coastal Andhra districts reported 35 cases.

The overall recoveries climbed to 8,74,223 lakh with the addition of 368 in the 24 hours. Nellore and Krishna districts have the highest of 443 and 416 active cases left, respectively even as the figures in four other districts are less than 75 each.Chittoor has reported the most number of Covid-19 fatalities (845), followed by Krishna (669) and Guntur (667).