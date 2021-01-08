STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
APPSC hires third party for Group-1 Mains answer sheets

APPSC

For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a first, the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has hired a third party to set the question paper and for evaluation of Group-1 Mains answer sheets. While the commission had conducted the exam digitally in December, it will also evaluate the answer sheets in a similar way from now on. 

“The idea is to reduce the burden. Until recently, three sets of papers (A, B & C) had to be designed as the exam was conducted in three sessions. Now, as the paper is set by a third party and available only in the company’s software just one question paper was designed. The digital question paper was dispatched to the candidates’ tabs when the exam was scheduled to begin,” said APPSC secretary PSR Anjaneyulu. 

He also said the exercise will help the evaluators check the answer sheets from a distant location. 

“The company hired for the job is well recognised. We had given them the entire syllabus and a few patterns for the question paper, on the basis of which they set the paper. It has trained those who will evaluate the papers,” said Anjaneyulu, adding the software is completely secured and there will not be any lapses during the evaluation. 

Moreover, he said, the procedure will help bring total transparency in the entire process of conducting the exams and announcing the results.  

“Several allegations were made in the past regarding APPSC’s ‘unethical’ involvement in the exams. With absolutely no involvement of the commission, baseless allegations cannot be made against us anymore,” the secretary observed.

Comments

