STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to launch reconstruction works of nine demolished temples in Andhra

Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao said Rs 70 crore has been sanctioned by the government for Durga temple development and the remaining will be spent by the temple from its general funds.

Published: 08th January 2021 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Arrangements in full swing for the launch of reconstruction of nine temples near Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada.

Arrangements in full swing for the launch of reconstruction of nine temples near Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday will launch the reconstruction works of nine temples demolished under the TDP rule. 

Speaking to the media after inspecting the arrangements along with Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao on Thursday, the minister said that the Chief Minister would participate in the formal ceremony launching the restoration works at 11.01 am.  

He alleged that TDP chief and Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu did not care to rebuild the temples even after promising to do so. 

“The reconstruction works estimated to cost Rs 1.8 crore to Rs 2 crore will be launched by the CM. Similarly, he will also visit the Kanaka Durga temple to start the temple development works. This is the first time that the government is spending for the temple’s development instead of using Sri Durgamalleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam funds,” he claimed. 

The minister said that the YSRC government will not differentiate on the basis of religion and that it was committed to the welfare and development of everyone irrespective of caste, creed and religion. 

He also lashed out at the TDP and BJP-Jana Sena combine for politicising the issue and added that the findings of the investigation into Ramatheertham vandalisation would be revealed soon. 

“The temples, which we are going to reconstruct, were razed down by the previous Chandrababu Naidu government in which BJP and Jana Sena parties were a part of. In fact, the then Endowments Minister belonged to the BJP. However, no measures were taken to restore the demolished temples by the previous government. The investigation into the incidents of temple vandalisation, including Ramatheertham, is in an advanced stage and the findings will be revealed soon,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister will also launch development works of Kanaka Durga temple on Friday.
Vellampalli said Rs 70 crore has been sanctioned by the government for Durga temple development and the remaining will be spent by the temple from its general funds. 

Of the total, Rs 23.60 crore will be used for construction of permanent building for tonsure hall, Rs 8.5 crore for construction of Prasadam Potu, Rs 6.5 crore for carrying out repair works to prevent the rolling of boulders on Indrakeeladri, Rs 5.6 crore for reconstruction of Lord Malleswara Swamy temple, Rs 5.25 crore for construction of toll plaza on the lines of Alipiri in Tirupati, Rs 2.75 crore for developing energy and water management systems and Rs 2 crore for expansion of Lord Malleswara Swamy temple entrance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TDP YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Botcha Satyanarayana
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp