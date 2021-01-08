CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to launch reconstruction works of nine demolished temples in Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday will launch the reconstruction works of nine temples demolished under the TDP rule.

Speaking to the media after inspecting the arrangements along with Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao on Thursday, the minister said that the Chief Minister would participate in the formal ceremony launching the restoration works at 11.01 am.

He alleged that TDP chief and Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu did not care to rebuild the temples even after promising to do so.

“The reconstruction works estimated to cost Rs 1.8 crore to Rs 2 crore will be launched by the CM. Similarly, he will also visit the Kanaka Durga temple to start the temple development works. This is the first time that the government is spending for the temple’s development instead of using Sri Durgamalleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam funds,” he claimed.

The minister said that the YSRC government will not differentiate on the basis of religion and that it was committed to the welfare and development of everyone irrespective of caste, creed and religion.

He also lashed out at the TDP and BJP-Jana Sena combine for politicising the issue and added that the findings of the investigation into Ramatheertham vandalisation would be revealed soon.

“The temples, which we are going to reconstruct, were razed down by the previous Chandrababu Naidu government in which BJP and Jana Sena parties were a part of. In fact, the then Endowments Minister belonged to the BJP. However, no measures were taken to restore the demolished temples by the previous government. The investigation into the incidents of temple vandalisation, including Ramatheertham, is in an advanced stage and the findings will be revealed soon,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister will also launch development works of Kanaka Durga temple on Friday.

Vellampalli said Rs 70 crore has been sanctioned by the government for Durga temple development and the remaining will be spent by the temple from its general funds.

Of the total, Rs 23.60 crore will be used for construction of permanent building for tonsure hall, Rs 8.5 crore for construction of Prasadam Potu, Rs 6.5 crore for carrying out repair works to prevent the rolling of boulders on Indrakeeladri, Rs 5.6 crore for reconstruction of Lord Malleswara Swamy temple, Rs 5.25 crore for construction of toll plaza on the lines of Alipiri in Tirupati, Rs 2.75 crore for developing energy and water management systems and Rs 2 crore for expansion of Lord Malleswara Swamy temple entrance.