Panels for communal harmony set up in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In the wake of a series of attacks on temples, the government on Thursday constituted state and district-level communal harmony committees. The panels will strive to promote communal harmony in the State, besides safeguarding the religious sentiments of people.

Briefing mediapersons about the committees, Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das said there seems to be a deeper conspiracy to disturb communal harmony in the state.

“The recent incidents targeting religious institutions do not appear to be crimes done on the spur of the moment. It seems there is a deeper conspiracy with a design to disturb communal harmony in the State, which is taking up a lot of activities for the benefit of people. The motives seem to be derailment of development programmes, so officials become more busy with controlling these incidents of communal disharmony, unable to concentrate on development activities,” he said.

The Chief Secretary stated that the functions of these committees are to visit the places where such incidents occurred, take confidence building measures to ensure social fabric of the state is not affected and at the same time to ensure that everyone comes together to prevent recurrence of such incidents in the future.

“The committees will also look into the crimes, progress of investigation and how the evidence is being gathered,” he said.

On remarks of some leaders attributing religion to the public servants, Das said such innuendos are not proper. A public servant does not have any religion, caste or region. From top to bottom, all the public servants are only for public service, he asserted. With regard to progress of investigation in temple desecration cases, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Ravi Shankar Ayyanar said the CID is probing the matter. Technical evidence and other details are being gathered.

In a couple of cases of temple vandalism, it was found that the electric saw used was the same. He maintained that the Police Department is not under any sort of pressure and police are investigating the cases purely based on the evidence. He clarified that the Centre did not seek any report from the State government pertaining to attacks on religious institutions.

In the order issued by the government setting up communal harmony committees, it was explained that attempts by some vested interests to provoke communal sentiments could severely hamper the prospects of economic revival of the state and might have far reaching economic and social implications.

The State Level Communal Harmony Committee will be headed by the Chief Secretary. It will have the Director General of Police as vice- chairman, one representative from every religion (Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain and others) as members. It will also have Principal Secretaries of Home and Endowments as members, with the GAD (Political) as the member-convener.

The district level committee will be headed by the Collector, with Superintendent of Police as its vice-chairman. It will have one representative from every religion. Assistant directors of minorities welfare and endowments will also be the members, with Joint Collector (Rythu Bharosa) as the member-convener.

BJP’s bid to storm into Ramatheertham foiled

Tension prevailed at Ramatheertham in Vizianagaram district on Thursday, when BJP activists, led by party State president Somu Veerraju, tried to force their way beyond the barricades put up at Nellimarla Junction, as part of the protest against temple vandalism