Professor Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad against CESCT, varsity merger

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: AP Official Language Commission chairman Professor Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad has requested the Central government not to merge the Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Telugu (CESCT) with the University of Indian Languages based in Mysore.

In a press release issued Thursday, he said by such a merger the autonomous status of CESCT located in Nellore will become redundant and development of the institute will take a back seat.

He pointed out that Telugu departments in varsities focus more on teaching and have limited research activity.