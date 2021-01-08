STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Take steps to prevent cockfights during Sankranti: Andhra Pradesh High Court  

A division bench comprising Justice Joy Malya Bagchi and Justice A Venkata Sesha Sai emphasised that the court directions issued on an earlier occasion with regard to cockfights should be implemented

AP High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court on Thursday directed the State government to take steps to prevent cockfights during the Sankranthi celebrations across the State. Dealing with a PIL filed by one Sk Saleem from East Godavari urging the court to direct the officials to take steps for preventing cockfights, a division bench comprising Justice Joy Malya Bagchi and  Justice A Venkata Sesha Sai emphasised that the court directions issued on an earlier occasion with regard to cockfights should be implemented. 

Stating that it will take up the PIL along with a contempt petition filed stating that officials failed to implement the court orders with regard to cockfights issued earlier, the bench adjourned the hearing after eight weeks.

Interim relief for former Intel chief

Giving interim relief to senior IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao, the Andhra Pradesh High Court has asked the State government not to initiate any stringent action against him for the next two weeks. Dealing with a petition filed by the senior IPS officer seeking court to direct the DGP, ACB DG and Addl DG (CID), Justice K Lalitha issued interim orders directing the said officials not to take any action against Rao like arrests and  asked them to file a detailed affidavit. The case hearing was adjourned  to January 18. Venkateswara Rao was accused of having a hand in the security equipment scam.

HC seeks report on Uddanam kidney issue

The High Court on Thursday asked the state government as to what measures were taken with regard to treating Uddanam kidney patients and what long-term measures were taken to prevent kidney diseases in the region. Dealing with a PIL  filed by advocate K Simhachalam in 2019, the court directed the government to file a detailed affidavit on the measures being taken. In his PIL, Simhachalam sought the court to direct the State and Central governments for constructing a 500-bed hospital for treating kidney diseases in Uddanam for free of cost. The case hearing was adjourned to February 18.

AP High Court
