TDP complains to Andhra Governor, warns against booking former CM Chandrababu Naidu 

​Later, speaking to the media, TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah said attempts were being made to file a case against TDP supremo and Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu. 

Published: 08th January 2021 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation of TDP leaders on Thursday met Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan at the Raj Bhavan and complained that the YSRC government was not taking effective steps to check the continuing attacks on temples in the state. 

They sought the governor’s intervention to ensure a CBI probe into the attacks on temples.  

The delegation, including TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah, former MLAs Dhulipalla Narendra, T Sravan Kumar and MLC Buddha Venkanna, submitted a memorandum to the Governor. 

​Later, speaking to the media, Ramaiah said attempts were being made to file a case against TDP supremo and Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu. 

Ramaiah warned of serious consequences if any case is filed against Naidu and asserted that the government would have to bear the entire responsibility for the same. 

MLC Buddha Venkanna deplored that in AP, not only people but also gods have no safety or security. 

​“The State will fall into chaos if anybody touches the TDP chief in the name of cases. If that happens, I would take my life in front of the Chief Minister’s house,” Buddha Venkanna warned.

