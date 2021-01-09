APERC launches tool to maintain transparency

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) inaugurated a new measure of transparency that provides insights to the public into the quality of power supply in Andhra Pradesh. The tool provides analysis of standards of performance (SoP) of each power distribution company (discom) as per the regulations set by the commission.

Chairman of the commission Justice CV Nagarjuna Reddy along with commission member Rama Singh Thakur unveiled the tool in Hyderabad on Friday. The feature, which provides detailed information on various indicators of performance including fuse-off calls, breakdowns, transformers failure, voltage fluctuations, wrongful disconnection, resolution of billing complaints and other aspects, can be accessed at www.aperc.gov.in/SoP.

“This is a first of its kind transparency initiative that makes this analysis available for wider public consumption,” the commission said in a statement.The users will be redirected to a Google Data Studio page displaying all the SoP areas where performance graphs wAPRill be displayed as per the indicator discom-wise.