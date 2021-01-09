STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Bird flu scare fails to hit Andhra's  chicken sale

Shop owners have attributed the sales to the fact that there is no sign of avian influenza in Andhra Pradesh so far.

Published: 09th January 2021 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

chicken

Image of chicken used for representational purpose. (File Photo I EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As bird flu is making headlines across the country, with an alert raised in view of the H5N8 virus, meat shop owners in the city have stated that the sale of chicken has not been hit, yet. There is neither a drastic drop in demand for poultry products nor in the price. 

Shop owners have attributed the sales to the fact that there is no sign of avian influenza in Andhra Pradesh so far. “The price of chicken on Thursday was `194 and on Wednesday it was Rs 196 for one kg. We sold around 100 kg in the last five days and we have sold around 15 kg on Thursday. We can say that there is no reduction in demand, as of now,” Murali Krishna, a meat shop owner, said. Moreover, the demand and price of eggs have also remained constant. The price of each egg is Rs 6, for the past 10 days. 

Harimanohar, a vendor said, “Everyday, I sell around five to seven crates of eggs. The demand has not dipped so far and I am earning the same amount almost everyday. We have heard of the bird flu, however, we haven’t received any alert or guidelines from the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation or any officials yet.” 

However, the road ahead is not smooth. Meat shop owners are worried that the flu may spread, considering the State is visited by lakhs of migratory birds in this season every year. Another meat vendor, Mohammed Sheikh Abbas, said things are looking good as of now.

“There are chances that the flu may affect the poultry sector in the State. Bird flu has already hit Kerala and the virus spreading across the southern part of country is inevitable as interstate transport of poultry products has not been restricted yet. If this happens, the rates are sure to fall as demand will diminish as people will hesitate to consume meat,” he said. Meanwhile, officials of Animal Husbandry have stated that there is no need to panic as all measures are being taken to ensure that the State is not affected by bird flu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
chicken Bird Flu avian flu
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp