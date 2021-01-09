Botcha to launch water scheme in Piduguralla

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister Botcha Satyanarayana will inaugurate a water supply scheme in Piduguralla on Saturday to resolve the long-pending water woes in the region. The project was taken up under Urban Infrastructure Development Scheme for Small and Medium Towns (UIDSSMT) scheme at a cost of Rs 35.59 crore and was executed by Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd (MEIL).

According to sources, a 17-km-long pipeline was laid between Govindapuram and Piduguralla and another 14-km-long pipeline for distribution of water for project, which is aimed at addressing the drinking water supply issues. A filtration plant with a capacity of 14 million litres a day capacity has been established for the purpose and three reservoirs in Lenin Nagar, NSP Colony and Head Water Works have been built.

The officials said that the plant would not only serve the existing 77,000 population, but also the estimated 1.07 lakh by 2036. The water is being supplied on a pilot basis for the last three months using the project, they said.Along with the MA&UD Minister, Gurazala MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy is also scheduled to participate in the programme.