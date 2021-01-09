STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt calls for religious harmony, peace 

Order constituting panels a step towards safeguarding interests of all religions, say leaders of various religions

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Claiming that Andhra Pradesh is the only State with no communal disputes, the State government has called upon the people, especially politicians, to maintain religious harmony, and categorically stated that there should be no place for those instigating and resorting to religious hatred. The order constituting committees for communal harmony was a step towards safeguarding interests of all religions, a common statement given by leaders of various religions said on Friday.

Ministers Botcha Satyanarayana, Amzath Bhasha, Mekathoti Sucharita and Velampalli Srinivas held a meeting on Friday with leaders of various religions and pledged that the government has zero tolerance towards religious politics and hatred. Addressing a press conference later, Botcha asserted that politics should not be mixed with religion to whip up passions and that the heads of religions also were in support of the same. The heads said that no religion promotes violence or hatred against the other religion and appealed to the public to maintain peace.  

Botcha read out a common statement given by all the religious heads. It said that Andhra Pradesh is the only state with no religious disputes or communal hatred, and that anybody involved in such acts would not be spared. He said that harmony among religions was the base for a secular country and that any acts to disturb the peace will be strongly condemned. “All religious structures are sacred places and any incident to damage them will be dealt with sternly,” he said.

The minister alleged that the opposition parties have been conspiring to create unrest in the State by inciting religious hatred among the public to divert their attention from the government’s welfare activities.  He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy treats all religions equally and warned that all those behind vandalising idols will be punished soon. “We will soon complete the investigation and nab the culprits,” he said.

Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu is plotting to destabilise the government with evil intentions and conspiring to defame the government by desecrating temples, Botcha alleged. “Using social media, they are propagating incidents from the past as current happenings,” he claimed. All the attacks on temples happened just a day before a scheduled government programme to divert people’s attention from the pro-public initiatives, he said. 

“There is no place for religious hatred in Andhra Pradesh and to maintain religious harmony, an order (MS 6) dated January 7 was issued constituting state-level and district-level committees, headed by the Chief Secretary at the state level, including officials from various departments and representatives from all religions,” he observed.

Chief priest of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Venugopala Deekshitulu said that all religions in the State should practice their religious beliefs and respect other religions without causing any disturbance.  Syed Ahmed Shahmiri, representing Muslim community,  appreciated the government for bringing an order to promote communal harmony and for implementing many welfare schemes in the state respecting all religions. AELC moderator Bishop Elijah said that universal brotherhood was the message that society needed and no religion must be hated and no one should use religion for creating communal hatred.

