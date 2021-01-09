Govt to promote temple tourism in state in a big way

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stone for reconstruction of nine temples in the city on Friday. These temples were demolished during the previous TDP government for constructing Kanaka Durga flyover and making arrangements for Krishna Pushkarams.

The nine temples include Dakshina Mukha Anjaneya Swamy temple, Seethamma Vari Padalu, Rahu Kethu temple, Boddu Bomma temple and Goshala Krishnudu temple. These nine temples will be constructed at an estimated cost of `3.79 crore in the first phase. In subsequent phases, reconstruction of more temples, which were demolished during the TDP government, is expected to be taken up. Jagan also launched eight development works of Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri, which were taken up at a cost of `77 crore.

Later, accompanied by Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao, Durga temple chairman P Somi Naidu, Endowments Secretary Girija Shankar, Commissioner Arjun Rao, Krishna District Collector A Md Imtiyaz and others, the Chief Minister visited Durga temple.

Releasing a New Year calendar brought out by the Endowments Department with images of famous temples in the State, the Chief Minister directed officials to come up with an action plan to promote temple tourism in a big way. Speaking to mediapersons, Vellampalli said the Chief Minister had sanctioned `70 crore for development works as promised during his visit to Durga temple on the occasion of Dasara.

“Durga temple can be developed further with the sanction of funds by the government. Reconstruction of nine of the 40 temples which were demolished during the Chandrababu Naidu government, was taken up. The CM also directed us to prepare a master plan for the development of Srisailam temple,” the Endowments Minister said.

He lashed out at TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and BJP leaders for trying to create communal disharmony through ‘temple politics’. “We will not let it happen. Those trying to disrupt communal harmony will be dealt with sternly,” he asserted.