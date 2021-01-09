STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Govt to promote temple tourism in state in a big way

The nine temples include Dakshina Mukha Anjaneya Swamy temple, Seethamma Vari Padalu, Rahu Kethu temple, Boddu Bomma temple and Goshala Krishnudu temple.

Published: 09th January 2021 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lays the foundation stone for reconstruction of nine temples in Vijayawada on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stone for reconstruction of nine temples in the city on Friday. These temples were demolished during the previous TDP government for constructing Kanaka Durga flyover and making arrangements for Krishna Pushkarams. 

The nine temples include Dakshina Mukha Anjaneya Swamy temple, Seethamma Vari Padalu, Rahu Kethu temple, Boddu Bomma temple and Goshala Krishnudu temple. These nine temples will be constructed at an estimated cost of `3.79 crore in the first phase. In subsequent phases, reconstruction of more temples, which were demolished during the TDP government, is expected to be taken up. Jagan also launched eight development works of Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri, which were taken up at a cost of `77 crore. 

Later, accompanied by Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao, Durga temple chairman P Somi Naidu, Endowments Secretary Girija Shankar, Commissioner Arjun Rao, Krishna District Collector A Md Imtiyaz and others, the Chief Minister visited Durga temple. 

Releasing a New Year calendar brought out by the Endowments Department with images of famous temples in the State, the Chief Minister directed officials to come up with an action plan to promote temple tourism in a big way.  Speaking to mediapersons, Vellampalli said the Chief Minister had sanctioned `70 crore for development works as promised during his visit to Durga temple on the occasion of Dasara. 

“Durga temple can be developed further with the sanction of funds by the government. Reconstruction of nine of the 40 temples which were demolished during the Chandrababu Naidu government, was taken up. The CM also directed us to prepare a master plan for the development of Srisailam temple,” the Endowments Minister said. 

He lashed out at TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and BJP leaders for trying to create communal disharmony through ‘temple politics’. “We will not let it happen. Those trying to disrupt communal harmony will be dealt with sternly,” he asserted. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp