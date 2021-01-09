Idol desecration: Police question 30 suspects, but yet to make any arrest 

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The investigation into desecration of Srirama idol of Kodandarama temple atop Bodikonda at Ramatheertham in Vizianagaram district has gained pace. The CID and police are investigating the incident, which triggered protests by various parties in the State. According to police, they were yet to make any arrest in connection with the episode. However, they questioned over 30 suspects.

The CID was also looking into whether there was any link between the Ramatheertham incident and the desecration of idol at Subrahmanyeswara temple in Rajamahendravaram.Meanwhile, there was eerie silence in and around Ramatheertham after one week of intense political agitations. The police clamped Section 30 to ban meetings and rallies in and around Ramatheertham. Special police posts have been set up to monitor movement of people.

Hindu organisation leader Turaga Sriram urged the political parties not to turn Ramatheertham into a political battle field. He observed that the CID probe is of no use and demanded that an enquiry by a sitting judge be ordered into the incident.