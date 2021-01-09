Ongole bull race off to a grand start in city

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: National-level Ongole bull race, and beauty contest for cows commenced at Siddhartha Engineering College grounds in Vijayawada on a colourful note on Friday. The event, being organised by Krishna District Cooperative Bank chairman Yarlagadda Venkata Rao, will be held till January 12.

The bull race was inaugurated by Government Whip Samineni Udayabhanu, Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation chairman Challa Madhsudhan Reddy, Endowments Minister Vellampalle Srinivasa Rao, former Gannavaram MLA Dasari Balavaradhan Rao, Penamaluru MLA Kolusu Parthasarathy, Vijayawada East YSRC party in-charge Devineni Avinash, YSRC political advisory committee member D Ramachandra Rao, Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu and others.

On the first day, a total of 21 pairs of Ongole bulls participated and the first nine pairs which crossed the finishing line in the allocated 15 minutes will be given prizes. Bulls from Anantapur, Kadapa, Kurnool and Palnadu region in Guntur district were brought to participate in the event. Elaborate arrangements were made for the participating farmers and their bulls.