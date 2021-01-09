Sankranti festival: SCR to run 16 special trains to clear rush

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In order to clear extra rush of passengers during Sankranti festival, South Central Railway will run 16 clone special train services between Secunderabad and Berhampur.

The SCR will also run special trains between Hyderabad-Visakhapatnam-Hyderabad and Secunderabad -Tirupati.

Train No. 07449 Secunderabad - Berhampur Sankranti Clone Special Train will depart Secunderabad at 5.50 pm and arrive at Berhampur at 12.05 am the next day.

In the return direction, Train No. 07450 Berhampur - Secunderabad Sankranti Clone Special Train will depart Berhampur at 1.30 pm and arrive at Secunderabad at 7.15 am the next day.

Train No. 07451 Hyderabad - Visakhapatnam Sankranti Special Train will depart Hyderabad at 10.15 pm, and arrive at Visakhapatnam at 12 am the next day.