STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

SIT formed to probe temple attacks from Sept 2020

The cyber crime police stations of CID in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam will assist the SIT in the probe, keeping in view the complexity of the cases. 

Published: 09th January 2021 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 16-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted by Director General of Police D Gautam Sawang on Friday to probe temple desecration cases in the State. The SIT will be headed by Additional Director of ACB GVG Ashok Kumar. Its members include Krishna district Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu, Additional SP, SIB, S Sridhar, Additional SP, CID, LV Srinivas Rao, DSP C Narendranath Reddy, DSP M Veera Reddy, ACP West (Vijayawada) K Hanumantha Rao, ACP Dwaraka (Visakhapatnam), RVSN Murthy, Paderu CI P Pydipu Naidu, CI (Vijayawada) M Srinivas Rao, Podili CI V Sriram, Venkatagiri CI N Nagamalleswara Rao, ACB SI Satish Kumar, SI (Intelligence - Vizianagaram) GAV Ramana, Disha PS (Vizianagaram) SI P Ramakrishna and Kovuru SI K Venkataramana.

The SIT will investigate all the incidents of temple vandalism that took place in the State from September 2020. The Director of FSL will accord top priority to the request of any forensic support by the SIT. The CID and Intelligence Bureau will also extend their full cooperation to the SIT in the course of investigation. Further, the SIT will coordinate with SPs, liaise closely with local police and identify the links by studying the pattern of the attacks on temples. 

The cyber crime police stations of CID in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam will assist the SIT in the probe, keeping in view the complexity of the cases. In the order, the DGP stated that the SIT chief can request him for supplementing additional officers and also for any logistics support as and when required. Further, the SIT chief will periodically update the progress of cases to the Additional DGP (Law and Order). 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp