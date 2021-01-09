Andhra focuses on improvement of e-mobility ecosystem

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the State giving a push to the development of electric mobility ecosystem so as to pave way for smooth transition from using internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles into using electric vehicles (e-vehicles), investors seem to be evincing interest to participate in the development of charging and battery swapping infrastructure.

The New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) Ltd, the nodal agency implementing AP electric mobility policy, has opened registrations for the companies to submit their proposals for the same as the State aims to install about 460 e-vehicle chargers across the major cities.

Though the initial response was lukewarm, the officials said that it is picking up as the state government is giving a push to electric mobility. According to information, the State has 298 e-vehicles that were given to various government departments with charging stations in 65 locations.

There are about 1,293 other private e-vehicles including three wheelers, two-wheelers, carts and others, as per the data available on department of heavy industries, which sanctioned 460 chargers in 83 locations in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Kakinada under phase two of its Faster Adoption of and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India) initiative.

The officials said that the State has targeted to convert all government vehicles and even ambulances into e-vehicles by 2024. Similarly, the entire fleet of 11,000 APSRTC buses are also targeted to be converted into electric buses by 2024.

“To enable this, we are planning to push electric mobility ecosystem development. The response was lukewarm initially, but more players are evincing interest now especially in battery swapping stations and charging stations. The registrations for the same are underway,” an official said.