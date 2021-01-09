STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Transforming rural Andhra into model horticulture hubs

During their visits, the experts also interact with schoolchildren to inculcate in them interest in horticulture and agriculture.

Published: 09th January 2021 05:59 AM

By S Guru Srikanth
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The rising demand for horticulture produce, be it fruits or vegetables, has paved the way for growth in job opportunities for youth in rural Andhra Pradesh. To lay a firm foundation for people in such areas seeking jobs in horticulture, YSR Horticulture University vice-chancellor Dr T Janakiram launched ‘Mana Gramam-Mana Visvavidyalayam’, as part of which every college and research institution under the varsity adopts one village each for a year, for their transformation into ‘model horticulture hubs’.

As many as 43 villages have been adopted so far, and the university aims to adopt a total of 129 villages over three years. Response to the programme, launched on October 2 last year, has been overwhelming. 
“It is not just the villages that have benefited, but feedbacks from horticulture practitioners are proving to be valuable for the researchers,” said K Ratna Kishore Babu, member secretary of the monitoring committee of the programme. 

The monitoring committee, headed by the V-C, has a director of extension, dean of horticulture, dean of students affairs and director of research as its members. Dr Janakiram, a noted horticulture expert and assistant director-general (Horticulture Science-I) Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), took over as the V-C of the university on June 30. In the last six months, he has strived to ensure that the fruits of research reach the farmers. The ‘Mana Gramam’ programme is an important step in that direction. 

There are 20 research centres, four Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), eight horticulture colleges and 11 horticulture polytechnic institutions functioning under the varsity in 13 districts. The villages selected for the programme were identified within 20 km radius of these organisations, with preference given to those that either have an RBK or a school, and have farmers practising horticulture. 

Ratna Kishore said experts from the university visit the adopted villages periodically and implement the action plan as decided during meetings with the locals in Grama Sabhas. Focus is also laid on strengthening RBKs by offering them technical advice, IEC material, conduct skill training programmes for SHGs and Anganwadi staff and encourage backyard cultivation of the horticulture crops. 

During their visits, the experts also interact with schoolchildren to inculcate in them interest in horticulture and agriculture. Plantation at government institutions and public spaces is encouraged to improve green cover. 

