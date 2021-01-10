STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Abbreviation of technical courses confused students,federation tells council

The federation suggested that the council provide complete information regarding the courses during the counseling to increase the number of admissions. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: All-India Federation of Self-Financing Technical Institutions (FSFTI) have complained to the state council of higher education that less number of admissions to professional technical courses took place after the first phase of counselling this year. 

“Students were not aware that all emerging technology courses are advanced courses in CSE; confusing abbreviations of courses led them to think that the programmes are not connected to the CSE,” it said in its letter to the APSCHE. The federation suggested that the council provide complete information regarding the courses during the counseling to increase the number of admissions. 

Responding to the complaint, APSCHE chairperson Hemachandra Reddy said: “Compared to the previous year, more students have taken admissions after the first phase of counseling. This year, 72,859 admissions to various engineering and technology courses were done against 58,000 after last year’s first phase of counselling.” He further said the model curriculum for each and every course is available on the AICTE website, and necessary information is provided to the students during the counselling.

