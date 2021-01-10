STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Evil forces trying to create hurdles to govt welfare schemes, says minister Botcha

Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday

Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana addressing a press conference. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: While the State government was striving to ensure that welfare schemes reach every beneficiary as promised, certain ‘evil forces’ in collusion with the Opposition parties were creating hurdles to stop the delivery of welfare, alleged Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana. 

He was inferring to the potential restrictions on ‘Amma Vodi’ scheme scheduled to be implemented from January 11 in the wake of the ‘unilateral’ notification issued by the State Election Commission, and the legal issues created for distribution of house documents for the poor.

The minister, who participated in the house site distribution programme in Kornepadu of Guntur district on Saturday, alleged that some forces were trying to create impediments to welfare schemes in the name of local polls. “We don’t deny the importance of elections, but it has to be kept in mind that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government is prioritising public health over local polls. The entire country, not just the State, has been facing a crisis due to the pandemic. So, bearing the current situation in mind, the government is focussed on public health and safety. After losing power, Chandrababu Naidu and his aides moved court against the housing for the poor, which delayed the distribution of house sites. Jagan is determined to cross every hurdle and implement all the promises made,” the minister said. 

He also alleged that Opposition parties were trying to whip up religious sentiments by attacking temples to tarnish the image of Jagan and instigate communal disputes. Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita, MP Mopidevi Venkata Ramana and others were also present in the meeting.

