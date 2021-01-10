STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fishing banned along Vizag coast over ring net dispute

The ban will be in force till an expert committee set up to study the issue, finds an amicable solution, he said.  

Fishing Boats

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Fishing was banned along the coast of Visakhapatnam following a dispute between traditional fishermen using gill nets and fishermen using ring nets. The District Collector enforced the ban under Section 145 of CrPC to maintain law and order. 

Speaking to TNIE, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Aishwarya Rastogi said the ban was imposed as both groups were not in agreement by sticking to their stand. The ban will be in force till an expert committee set up to study the issue, finds an amicable solution, he said.  

The DCP said a meeting with both groups was conducted by the city police, in view of a volatile law and order situation, following traditional fishermen physically stopping other fishermen from fishing using ring nets.

He said the fishermen groups were counselled that in case of any violation or in the event of them taking law into their hands, stringent criminal action will be taken against them and simultaneously, action will also be initiated by revenue and fisheries departments. Both the groups agreed to abide by the ban order, the DCP said. 

