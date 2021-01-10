Issue fresh poll notification scrap old one: Andhra BJP to SEC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as the BJP said it was ready for the local body elections in wake of the notification issued by the State Election Commission (SEC), party State chief Somu Veerraju demanded that a fresh notification be issued scrapping the old one.

He alleged that the ruling YSRC had used illegal means and forces to claim 25 per cent of unanimous seats and hence sought a fresh notification.In a statement, Somu Veerraju recalled that the same was conveyed to the SEC when it had called for an all-party meeting a few months ago.

“However, the SEC has issued a notification for panchayats, but has not scrapped the old one. We demand that the old notification be scrapped and a fresh election process be taken up,” he said, noting that it was strange that the SEC issued a new notification without referring to the old one.

Later in the evening, a delegation from the saffron party, on Somu’s instructions, submitted a representation detailing the same in the SEC’s office.