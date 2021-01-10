Nellore businessman scripts success story in aquaculture, helps ryots

D Surendra Kumar By

NELLORE: Atmakur Veera Raghavachary, a successful businessman in Nellore believes success is a result of overcoming a personal restlessness or motivation. His efforts in aquaculture by way of new inventions for feed supplements and probiotics made him popular as ‘Royyala Doctor’ in the coastal region of Nellore district.

Raghavachary (42) hailing from Mohammadapuram in Podalakur mandal of Nellore district completed his B.Sc., in VR College in Nellore. He got a gold medal in PG in Fisheries Sciences and Aquaculture at Sri Venkateswara University in Tirupati in 2003. He started working as a technician in a private company in Nellore for a monthly salary of `3,500 per month. In the last 17 years, through hard work, he reached the heights today he is at.

He started a company in the name of Dr Raven’s Biotech on the outskirts of Nellore and has been supplying feed supplements to private companies in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh as the third-party supplier. “Majority of the farmers had shifted to Scampi from Tiger Shrimp during 2007. I had closely observed the devastation of aquaculture with various diseases to the shrimp. Then, I had started working on probiotics for maintaining standard health to the shrimp. Now, I have been supplying the probiotics and also feed supplements to 19 aqua companies located across the State and also in Tamil Nadu,” said Veera Raghavachary.

Not only inventions, this successful entrepreneur has been supporting the needy. Raghavachary started a sewing machine training centre for women in Atmakur during 2015. Around 10-12 women learn tailoring in the centre in each batch and three such batches pass out from the portals of the centre every year. Further, he would also handover sewing machines to the women who successfully passed out from the centre along with appreciation certificates.

“Now, I have been looking forward to set up a diagnostic centre in my native Mohammadapuram for the poor. Even though there is a primary healthcare centre in the village, patients are moving to town for clinical tests,” he said. Raghavachary took up service activity in his native during Covid-19 pandemic. He explained that they had sanitised the entire village with his own funds and supplied vegetables and essentials for every two weeks in the village during the pandemic.

Finding happiness in others’ success

Raghavachary has invented more than 10 productions in feed supplements and probiotics (beneficial bacteria) and supplied to companies which were also approved by Coastal Aquaculture Authority. His inventions to the aquaculture have supported many farmers in the coastal region which improved the animal microbiology, soil quality and water quality

Helping poor stand on their feet

Raghavachary has supported more than 20 families. He has extended financial support for setting up grocery shops and other stores for them as an income source. Parents of Raghavachary, who is now president of Nellore district Aquaculture Health Products Association (NAMA), say they are proud of their sons, who inspire others to walk the path of success