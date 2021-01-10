Pawan Kalyan extends support to stir against Divis Laboratory

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan has dared the State government to scientifically prove that effluents from Divis Laboratory would not affect marine life and that it would not result in any kind of dermatological diseases in people, and added that Jana Sena would stop protest if it is successful in proving so.

The actor-turned-politician stated that he and his party was not against industrialisation, but added that it should not be at the cost of environment and people. In a public meeting held in Kothapakala in Thondangi mandal of East Godavari district on Saturday in solidarity with the people agitating against the laboratory, Pawan Kalyan alleged that the social and environment impact assessment for establishing the unit was done by a group affiliated to YSRC leaders.

“I ask the government and Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy to assure that the effluents from the industry will not impact marine life adversely and that it will not cause any skin diseases in people,” he said.