SIT holds first meet, takes over Ramatheertham attack case too

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which was constituted to probe the series of attacks on temples in the State, held its first meeting on Saturday. During the meeting, chaired by ACB Director and SIT chief GVG Ashok Kumar, the team identified around 23 significant cases of alleged attacks on temples in the State. The SIT observed that in the 23 cases, the investigations in six cases are in the final stages. The remaining cases were also reviewed.

The SIT has taken over the Ramatheertham temple attack case from the CID. Other incidents, including the attacks on Subramanya Swamy temple in Rajamahendravaram and Goddess Seetha Devi temple near Vijayawada bus stand, will also be investigated by the SIT. “The SIT will be working with local police and continue the investigation by visiting the places of incidents. The details of the probe will be submitted to the DGP,” said an SIT source.