Swachh Survekshan: GVMC receives over one lakh citizen feedbacks

VISAKHAPATNAM: GVMC has breached one-lakh mark in citizen feedback in just eight days after Swachh Survekshan 2021 commenced. Vizag is the first city, among those with over 10 lakh population, to acheive the feat during the current survey. Speaking to TNIE, CMOH of GVMC KSLG Sastry said since the city lost crucial points in the last edition of the survey, the civic body has begun the exercise well ahead. He said so as to ensure more participation in the Swachh Survekshan campaign, offi cials were holding awareness meetings with ANMs, ward secretaries, health supervisors, sani tary inspectors and volunteers.