Twice as many coronavirus recoveries as new cases in Andhra Pradesh

The fresh figures brought down the active cases to 2,607, according to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Saturday evening.

Published: 10th January 2021 09:31 AM

Over one crore people have recovered from coronavirus in India. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Covid-19 recoveries recorded in the 24 hours ending Saturday 9 am were more than twice as much as new infections. While the single-day spike in Covid-19 infections was 199, Andhra Pradesh added 423 to its overall recoveries’ figure.Also, the state added just one casualty in 24 hours for the third straight day. The fresh figures brought down the active cases to 2,607, according to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Saturday evening.

The data said the state conducted 50,445 confirmatory tests in a day. A total of 1,22,74,647 tests performed so far have turned out an aggregate of 8,84,689 positives at 7.21 per cent positivity rate.  Krishna district, from where the only casualty was reported, and Guntur witnessed the highest one-day surge of 35 cases each. As many as 23 and 21 people tested positive in Chittoor and Visakhapatnam, respectively, on Saturday even as the growth in four districts--Prakasam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Kadapa--saw their tallies grow by less than 10 cases each.  

The overall caseload of 1,23,923 is the highest in East Godavari, followed by West Godavari (94,049), Chittoor (86,553), Guntur (75,083) and Anantapur (67,490). Out of the 13 districts, eight have reported over 60,000 positives so far. The lowest number of active cases are in Vizianagaram district (39), Prakasam (69), and Srikakulam (68); and the most in Nellore (451), Krishna (359), Guntur (358), and Chittoor (225).  

