Andhra Pradesh adds 227 new Covid cases as tests touch 1.23 crore

VIJAYAWADA: Covid -19 tally in Andhra Pradesh increased to 8,84,916 with another 227 new cases reported in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday. With another 289 patients discharged from different hospitals during the period, the total number of recoveries increased to 8,75,243. The single casualty reported in the last 24 hours increased the toll to 7,129 and the total number of active cases now stands at 2,544.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Sunday evening, 50,027 confirmatory tests including 7,637 Rapid Antigen tests were performed in the state in the 24 hours. The State completed 1.23 crore sample tests so far. The highest number of 50 cases was reported in Guntur district followed by 38 cases in Krishna and 23 in Kurnool in the 24 hours. A total five districts reported less than 10 cases with Prakaam reporting the least number of cases, five. East Godavari district, with a total 1,23,940 cases, continues to top the list of overall cases followed by West Godavari (94,059 cases), Chittoor (86,575), Guntur (75,133) and Anantapur (67,504). Out of 13 districts, eight districts reported more than 60,000 cases so far. Vizianagaram with 41,076 cases continues to be the district with least number of over all cases.

At present, Vizianagaram district has the least number of active cases 36, followed by Srikakulam (62) and Prakasam (67). The highest number of active cases are in Nellore district (441), followed by Guntur (365), Krishna (338) , and East Godavari(224). The lone casualty in the last 24 hours was reported in Visakhapatnam district. Chittoor district with 845 deaths leads the table in casualties followed by Krishna district (671), Guntur (667) and East Godavari (636).