STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Centre relaxes rule, no link to polls with fund release now, claim officials

At present, the Finance Commission funds are being allocated to the States based on the reports sent by the State governments, they noted.

Published: 11th January 2021 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2021 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Assembly elections, Vote, election

For representational purposes (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Officials of Panchayat Raj department have said that one of the contentions of State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar that conduct of elections to local bodies is inevitable to get the funds of the Finance Commission is not correct. They said that though the Centre has stopped funds to those States which fail to conduct local body elections, after the outbreak of the Covid, no such restrictions are in place.

At present, the Finance Commission funds are being allocated to the States based on the reports sent by the State governments, they noted. The Centre put on hold payments to local bodies, where elections were not held, before the outbreak of Covid, a senior official of the Panchayat Raj department said. Though the State government had made appeals for release of funds, the Centre made it clear that funds will not be released until local body elections are held. The same was brought to the notice of the SEC by the State government in February last year and the SEC released schedule for the elections in March.

However, the SEC postponed the elections, citing Covid-19 outbreak. “After the outbreak of Covid, the State government wrote to the Centre stating that elections could not be held owing to the threat of coronavirus spread and the Centre relaxed the condition of holding local body elections and released the funds not only to AP but also to some other States,’’ the official told TNIE.

Except a minor portion under the performance grant, rural local bodies and urban local bodies have got all the funds of the 14th Finance Commission, the officer said and added that the State government is corresponding with the Centre for the release of the remaining funds. “When it comes to the 15th Finance Commission, we have already got the first installment funds,” he said and claimed that there is no logic in the SEC’s argument that delay in conduct of elections to local bodies will lead to losing the finance commission funds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Panchayat Raj Election Commissioner
India Matters
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Supreme Court to pass order on pleas challenging farm laws on January 12
Ravindra Jadeja bats during play on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney. (Photo | AP)
Ravindra Jadeja unlikely for England Tests as India sweat on Bumrah, Ashwin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches as junior sister Susan Cole is injected with the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Due to heavy caseload, mass vaccination centres open across UK
Supporters gather during a rally supporting President Trump at the Minnesota Capitol, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in St. Paul, Minn. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol Violence: Police were 'left naked' against rioters, report shows authorities' negligence
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp