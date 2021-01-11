Centre relaxes rule, no link to polls with fund release now, claim officials

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Officials of Panchayat Raj department have said that one of the contentions of State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar that conduct of elections to local bodies is inevitable to get the funds of the Finance Commission is not correct. They said that though the Centre has stopped funds to those States which fail to conduct local body elections, after the outbreak of the Covid, no such restrictions are in place.

At present, the Finance Commission funds are being allocated to the States based on the reports sent by the State governments, they noted. The Centre put on hold payments to local bodies, where elections were not held, before the outbreak of Covid, a senior official of the Panchayat Raj department said. Though the State government had made appeals for release of funds, the Centre made it clear that funds will not be released until local body elections are held. The same was brought to the notice of the SEC by the State government in February last year and the SEC released schedule for the elections in March.

However, the SEC postponed the elections, citing Covid-19 outbreak. “After the outbreak of Covid, the State government wrote to the Centre stating that elections could not be held owing to the threat of coronavirus spread and the Centre relaxed the condition of holding local body elections and released the funds not only to AP but also to some other States,’’ the official told TNIE.

Except a minor portion under the performance grant, rural local bodies and urban local bodies have got all the funds of the 14th Finance Commission, the officer said and added that the State government is corresponding with the Centre for the release of the remaining funds. “When it comes to the 15th Finance Commission, we have already got the first installment funds,” he said and claimed that there is no logic in the SEC’s argument that delay in conduct of elections to local bodies will lead to losing the finance commission funds.