CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to launch Amma Vodi phase 2 in Nellore today

Anil Kumar compares Naidu with Saindhava as he is ‘obstructing a noble cause to help mothers for supporting their kids education’

Published: 11th January 2021 08:34 AM

Artist M Santha Kumar makes a sand sculpture of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Eduru village in Chilukuru mandal of Nellore district on Sunday hailing the Amma Vodi scheme of the State governm

Artist M Santha Kumar makes a sand sculpture of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Eduru village in Chilukuru mandal of Nellore district on Sunday hailing the Amma Vodi scheme of the State governm

By Express News Service

NELLORE: As scheduled, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is expected to release the financial aid of Rs 15,000 to Amma Vodi beneficiaries as part of the launch of the scheme’s phase 2, in Nellore on Monday. Ministers Audimulapu Suresh, Mekapati Goutham Reddy and P Anil Kumar Yadav, who inspected arrangements for the programme at SVGS Ground here on Sunday, made it clear that the programme will not be cancelled in any circumstances.

They flayed TDP chief and Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu and State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar for allegedly creating obstacles to the welfare programmes of the government. Education Minister Suresh said the public meeting on Monday will be conducted in accordance with the Election Commission’s guidelines, and that a total amount of Rs 6,612 crore would be credited to the bank accounts of 44,08,921 beneficiaries. Water Resources Minister Anil Kumar Yadav claimed that the YSRC will win the Tirupati bypoll hands down. He took a swipe at the TDP supremo and said the election would be a lesson for him as he has been diverting the public attention with his tactics, and obstructing progress of the State. He compared Naidu with Saindhava from Mahabharata as he is “obstructing a noble cause to help mothers for supporting their children’s education”. 

Meanwhile, the district administration has made foolproof arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit to the city. Earlier, there was speculation that the meeting might not be held since the Model Code of Conduct for the local body elections came into force on Sunday. The SEC has clarified that the MCC is applicable only to rural areas. On Saturday, the officials started making preparations after getting a go-ahead from the ministers. A trial run was conducted as the Chief Minister’s convoy will leave for the SVGS Ground from the helipad in the city. Security arrangements have been stepped up and traffic diversions have also been imposed. 

During the press meet, Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy criticised Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan for his stand on the issue of Divis Laboratories unit in Kakinada. He questioned Pawan why he did not oppose the previous government, which had given permission to the facility in 2015. “The government has asked the Divis management not to proceed further with the construction till the locals’ concerns are addressed,” he pointed out.

