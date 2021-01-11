Hawala racket busted in Vizag, two arrested

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam city police busted a hawala racket, arrested two persons and seized unaccounted cash worth Rs 70 lakh, suspected to be an illegal transaction. Speaking to mediapersons on Sunday, Assistant Commissioner of Police (east) Harshita Chandra said, based on credible information that money was being shifted in a car, Three Town police intercepted the accused Roshan Kumar Jain and his friend O Srinivasa Rao with unaccounted cash of Rs 70 lakh.

The duo were going to Vemana Mandiram from Dondaparthi. Police seized the car, cash and two mobile phones. Police said, as per instructions of his partner in the electrical goods shop he runs, Roshan and his friend met a glass factory owner Vikram in Gajuwaka and after showing a note bearing number 15F918466 to Vikram as a code, the latter handed them Rs 70 lakh. Vikram then gave another code while delivering the cash to the person concerned. However, during a vehicle checking being carried out by the Three Town police, the duo were caught. Chandra said the cash was stored in two bags having Rs 20 lakh and Rs 50 lakh respectively.