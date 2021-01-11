STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Heated debate on power purchase likely, engineers say it will affect thermal stations

This, the association argued, was done when the State has a surplus generation of about 13,000 MU.

Published: 11th January 2021 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2021 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The purchase of power from trading exchange platforms by the state power utilities is likely to become one of the major points of contention in the public hearing scheduled by the AP Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) next week as several stakeholders have questioned the logic behind procurement from markets when the State has surplus power. While the State officials maintain that procurement from markets has resulted in significant savings, state electricity board engineers and experts claimed that it is “adversely” affecting state-owned thermal power stations.

In the objections filed against the proposed aggregate revenue requirement (ARR) and retail tariff filings by the Discoms, the AP State Electricity Board Assistant Executive Engineers’ Association (APSEBAEE A) said that the practice of procuring power from market (energy exchange) by keeping stateowned thermal units in reserve shutdown “reached its peak” in 2020-21. It said that AP Discoms have been procuring power from various sources other than those approved by the APERC citing low cost. “It is not yielding any positive result and is leaving an adverse effect on the stateowned thermal stations. This practice reached its peak this year as Discoms procured 5,428.06 million units from the market till November, 2020 by keeping Rayalaseema Thermal Power Plant in reserve shutdown for the entire period,” it said. This, the association argued, was done when the State has a surplus generation of about 13,000 MU.

Similarly, convenor of Hyderabad- based Centre for Power Studies M Venugopala Rao submitted to the APERC that Discoms were not giving a reason for purchasing power from the market despite the State has surplus power. M Timma Reddy, convenor of another Hyderabad-based organisation called People’s Monitoring Group on Electricity Regulation also said, “In the backdrop of additional power available, the need for procurement from the market has to be revisited.” However, the power utilities officials maintained that a saving of `1,000 crore was possible because of leveraging markets. Meanwhile, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (IEX) suggested to the APERC to consider formalising optimisation of purchases through the market.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
APERC
India Matters
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Supreme Court to pass order on pleas challenging farm laws on January 12
Ravindra Jadeja bats during play on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney. (Photo | AP)
Ravindra Jadeja unlikely for England Tests as India sweat on Bumrah, Ashwin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches as junior sister Susan Cole is injected with the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Due to heavy caseload, mass vaccination centres open across UK
Supporters gather during a rally supporting President Trump at the Minnesota Capitol, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in St. Paul, Minn. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol Violence: Police were 'left naked' against rioters, report shows authorities' negligence
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp