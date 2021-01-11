Heated debate on power purchase likely, engineers say it will affect thermal stations

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The purchase of power from trading exchange platforms by the state power utilities is likely to become one of the major points of contention in the public hearing scheduled by the AP Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) next week as several stakeholders have questioned the logic behind procurement from markets when the State has surplus power. While the State officials maintain that procurement from markets has resulted in significant savings, state electricity board engineers and experts claimed that it is “adversely” affecting state-owned thermal power stations.

In the objections filed against the proposed aggregate revenue requirement (ARR) and retail tariff filings by the Discoms, the AP State Electricity Board Assistant Executive Engineers’ Association (APSEBAEE A) said that the practice of procuring power from market (energy exchange) by keeping stateowned thermal units in reserve shutdown “reached its peak” in 2020-21. It said that AP Discoms have been procuring power from various sources other than those approved by the APERC citing low cost. “It is not yielding any positive result and is leaving an adverse effect on the stateowned thermal stations. This practice reached its peak this year as Discoms procured 5,428.06 million units from the market till November, 2020 by keeping Rayalaseema Thermal Power Plant in reserve shutdown for the entire period,” it said. This, the association argued, was done when the State has a surplus generation of about 13,000 MU.

Similarly, convenor of Hyderabad- based Centre for Power Studies M Venugopala Rao submitted to the APERC that Discoms were not giving a reason for purchasing power from the market despite the State has surplus power. M Timma Reddy, convenor of another Hyderabad-based organisation called People’s Monitoring Group on Electricity Regulation also said, “In the backdrop of additional power available, the need for procurement from the market has to be revisited.” However, the power utilities officials maintained that a saving of `1,000 crore was possible because of leveraging markets. Meanwhile, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (IEX) suggested to the APERC to consider formalising optimisation of purchases through the market.