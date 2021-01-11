IPS assn not to intervene in ABV case now

VIJAYAWADA: Aft er considering the letter written by senior IPS officer and former Intelligence chief AB Venkateswara Rao seeking aid, the AP chapter of IPS Officers’ Association has reportedly decided not to intervene in the matter till the cases against Rao are disposed. Rao was placed under suspension last February for allegedly endangering national security. On ABV letter, IPS officers expressed varied opinions and majority of them opined not to intervene in the issue since certain issues were pending before the court. In the letter, Rao sought the intervention of the association over the delay in his posting even after the High Court’s direction.
