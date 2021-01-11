PIP green compliance report submitted to NGT

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state water resources officials have submitted to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) a report on air quality, sound levels and other environmental aspects in and around Polavaram Irrigation Project (PIP). The report was furnished after the tribunal sought the details in connection with the application filed by activist Pentapati Pulla Rao, who had alleged environmental violations in waste disposal in PIP construction. According to the ‘further action taken’ report, dated January 6, submitted by chief engineer (PIP head works) B Sudhakar Babu, ambient air quality (AAQ) assessment report from February, March and November of 2020 in the villages and residential areas surrounding the national project showed that the that the parameters were within the National Ambient Air Quality Standards.

However, the vehicular movement and unpaved roads may have resulted in maximum concentration of particulate matter, the report said. Similarly, the daytime noise levels were observed to be within Central Pollution Control Board standards. The groundwater quality parameters were also within the BIS permissible limit. The river water quality was also within the range. Citing above studies, the State sought dismissal/disposal of the petition.